How The Founders Of Buena Papa Colombian-Inspired French Fry Restaurants Went From $18 In The Bank To A Million-Dollar 'Shark Tank' Triumph

In a stunning turnaround, James and Johanna Windon, the resilient couple behind Buena Papa Fry Bar restaurants, transformed their financial plight from an $18 bank balance to a $400,000 investment deal on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” "Buena Papa" is a Spanish phrase that means "Good Potato."

In 2020, COVID led to a shortage of rice, and the Windons couldn't make their traditional Colombian dish Bandeja Paisa, so they improvised using fries as a carb substitute.

The experiment turned out to be delicious, inspiring them to explore diverse flavors and create the concept for Buena Papa, a quick-service and made-to-order French fry concept. Although both were new to the restaurant business, with James working in marketing and Johanna as an elementary school teacher, the couple decided they had a hit on their hands and launched their business.

The pandemic-induced closure of their cleaning business led them to open their first restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021. Despite lacking restaurant experience, they invested their $40,000 life savings and saw their bank balance dwindle to $18 as they ran the business.

The couple gained TikTok fame for their Colombian, Mexican, Puerto Rican and American flavors piled on top of a bed of french fries. The viral exposure helped them jumpstart the restaurants and see $1.1 million in revenue during their debut year.

The brand operates three North Carolina locations at the Morgan Street Food Hall and PNC Arena, both in Raleigh, and at the Streets of Southpoint, a shopping mall in Durham. PNC Arena is home to the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team and hosts the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team as well as numerous concerts for stars including Celine Dion, Def Leppard, Elton John, Eric Clapton, George Strait, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi, Journey, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Billy Joel, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Prince, Big Time Rush and Cher. The company's website notes it is in the process of launching a location in Wynwood, an eclectic district in Miami. It also offers franchising opportunities.

Seeking expansion and reluctant to rely on profits, the Windons approached "Shark Tank," aiming for $400,000 in exchange for a 7% equity stake. While sharks Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary declined, Robert Herjavec emerged and offered the investment for a 19% stake.

The sharks had mixed reactions, with Cuban citing the challenges of managing multiple restaurant locations. Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner, impressed by Buena Papa’s trajectory, declined, but they expressed confidence in the Windons’ future.

Buena Papa’s triumph exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit, turning financial adversity into a million-dollar success story. With Herjavec’s investment, the Windons can expand their unique culinary concept and tantalize taste buds across the United States one location or franchise at a time.

