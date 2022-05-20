U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

The Founders Law Delivers Unmatched Client Service in the Personal Injury Space, Recently Winning $930,000 Case

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / The Founders Law, a Florida-based personal injury civil trial attorney group founded in 2018, takes extra steps to ensure top-level client care to change the standard of service in the industry. Treating each case like it's their only one, clients who work with the group are guaranteed satisfaction through a method of constant and tailored communication and support at every step of the process.

The Founders Law, Friday, May 20, 2022, Press release picture

"We have a lot of clients come to us who are already disgruntled from other experiences trying to work with attorneys to get justice from an unfair situation," says Robert Dominguez, managing partner of The Founders Law. "So many of our clients have suffered an injury and a traumatic series of events and don't get the care they need. Our team has the expertise and the customer service values to help each client with consistency. We treat our clients like family."

The team most recently won $930,000 for a client who suffered from a car accident in their first return to a trial since the pandemic began. "We cover more than just personal injury to ensure that property damage and pending medical bills are all dealt with to avoid ongoing penalties for our clients. So many people have told us that working with us feels too good to be true."

Through their values rooted in integrity and hard work, the team has helped recover over $25 million for their clients thus far and is positioned to continue to grow their impact and scale the business. "We are aiming to open multiple locations throughout Florida in the future to help as many people as we can."

To learn more about The Founders Law, visit their website: https://www.thefounderslaw.com

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: The Founders Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702191/The-Founders-Law-Delivers-Unmatched-Client-Service-in-the-Personal-Injury-Space-Recently-Winning-930000-Case

