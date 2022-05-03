U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.38
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,019.26
    -42.24 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,537.97
    +1.96 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.35
    +1.43 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.22
    -0.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.40
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0640 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8500
    -0.3310 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,299.98
    -600.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.25
    -4.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.78
    -22.77 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Founders of Rowe Capital Group Launch Podcast Series Aimed at Improving Financial Proficiency for Women

·3 min read

WTF! Women Talk Finance will be available on all major podcast directories

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Rowe Capital Group ("Rowe"), a diversified, digital investment platform focused on providing the next generation of investors with access to investment opportunities generally limited to institutional investors, have launched WTF! Women Talk Finance, a podcast series aimed at discussing investment concepts and common financial challenges women face in business and throughout their personal lives.

Rowe Capital Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rowe Capital Group)
Rowe Capital Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rowe Capital Group)

"Women are three times as likely as men to say they can't afford to save for retirement and have significantly lower rates of financial literacy," said Candace Powell, Rowe's managing director. "As an organization led predominantly by female entrepreneurs, we are committed to empowering women of every generation with the skills and resources necessary for financial independence."

New WTF! Women Talk Finance episodes drop each Tuesday and are packed with tips and tools that are intended to help demystify the financial world and provide actionable insights. The series will be available on top podcast directories including Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

"Whether it is starting a business, asking for a raise, or making investment decisions, we take a simplified approach that educates and empowers women to feel confident investing in their future," said Jackie Kuiper, chief legal officer at Rowe. "We want to help women change their financial trajectory and stop saying 'WTF!' to all things related to finance and investments."

Powell and Kuiper will co-host the podcast series. In her role as managing director at Rowe, Candace Powell oversees the firm's diverse digital investment platform. Her career began in the mortgage industry just prior to the Great Recession, and she has carried the lessons from that period with her throughout her career—forever shaping her views of the economy and the importance of financial awareness for individuals. As a solutions-oriented leader, Jackie Kuiper leverages more than 15 years of experience in financial transaction law and asset identification to help guide Rowe's vision and oversee compliance initiatives.

Rowe focuses on investment opportunities in technology, real estate, and non-traditional assets, including cryptocurrency and cannabis. The company is led by an experienced team with an average of 20 years of individual experience and works closely with its network of partners, advisors, and business leaders throughout the U.S.

About Rowe Capital Group
Rowe Capital Group, LLC ("Rowe") is different. As a diversified, digital investment platform led predominantly by results-oriented women entrepreneurs (ROWE), Rowe is committed to empowering the next generation with financial independence. It strives to educate investors so they can make sophisticated investment decisions. Rowe has developed an extensive network of partners, advisors, and visionary business leaders throughout the U.S. and works to provide its investors with access to strategic, early-stage, low-market-correlated investment opportunities.

For more information visit www.rowecapitalgroup.com.

Contact:

Rebecca Cleary


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949.427.1462


rebecca@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/founders-of-rowe-capital-group-launch-podcast-series-aimed-at-improving-financial-proficiency-for-women-301538543.html

SOURCE Rowe Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast. Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • How will boomers draw down their 401(k) balances?

    Recent studies have found that past generations drew down their financial assets very slowly in retirement, leaving much of their savings untouched throughout old age. This finding always seemed obvious to me, given that older cohorts had lifetime income from defined-benefit plans to cover their spending and could keep their financial assets for late-life medical expenses or bequests. While most households with heads born between 1920 and 1940 had access to a defined-benefit plan, the youngest baby boomers, born in 1965, have almost no access to such plans.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 falls despite BP profit surge BP boss insists profit jump will benefit pension savers Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Elliott offers $1 billion to help separate Western Digital's Flash business

    The San Jose, California-based company's shares rose about 10% to $59.28 in trading before the bell, following Elliott's letter to the Board. Elliott offered over $1 billion of incremental equity capital into the Flash business, which the hedge fund believes would be worth $17 billion to $20 billion. Western Digital, which makes hard drives, USB drives and memory cards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Major Activist Investor Sees 50% Upside in This Canadian Oil Giant

    The problem for Canadian oil giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is that this return, while impressive, lags those of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus, which have posted gains of 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same time frame. This gap has attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Management, which has taken a 3.7% stake in the company . Elliott is a large hedge fund (with over $50 billion in assets under management)  that is known for getting involved in companies that it feels are underperforming and pushing for changes.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • 2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't

    Stock splits are entirely cosmetic, but they give smaller investors a chance to buy these high-quality companies.

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Big Stock Bears Say S&P 500 Bottom Still Another 700 Points Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a fact of life in struggling markets: someone is always saying things will get worse. According to a number of prominent equity strategists, they’re about to get a lot worse.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Gl

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.