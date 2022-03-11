U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.16
    +3.14 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -10.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0044 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2880
    +1.1580 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,850.27
    -580.10 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

For founders who want to launch apps, 'being non-technical is not a limitation'

Miranda Halpern
·6 min read

Based in Warsaw, Poland, Intent assists a wide variety of companies with everything from product design and UX to development and deployment of connected devices. It caters to diverse sectors, with customers such as sleep tracker ŌURA, trivia game HQ, Tomorrow Health, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz and Nike.

To get a look at how Intent tailors its approach to client needs and how the company helps clients get their products from inception to the market, we spoke with Wojciech Borkowski, its head of business development, and CTO Peter Tuszynski.

As a development shop, how involved do you get when helping clients validate ideas before they bring their apps to market?

Our service goes beyond being a typical dev shop, as we align with clients to be "think partners" — this is the methodology we use when approaching any new project. We help clients to validate ideas, as their success is crucial to the outcome of a project. We act as a second pair of eyes and assess the project and its assumptions through our frameworks and techniques, such as design sprints and lean canvas.

We only accept a low percentage of clients who approach us, because we are highly specialized in delivering digital solutions where a physical device is present.

It’s important to have a battle-tested process for product validation. Our clients are often very focused on the hardware side, which requires us to be more diligent when working on the software/firmware side of the project to ensure everything will work together smoothly.

Can you describe the intake process for new clients? How do you assess their requirements, and what information do you need before you can share an estimated project timeline and budget?

We apply our own processes partially or fully depending on where the client is at with their product development. Our PM and UX teams also conduct workshops, as we typically work with net-new project types and things that we haven’t done before.

We need to understand the budget, project objectives, and timelines to help the client navigate the project and get it to fit their requirements. This is done through workshops and a few methodologies that we use to get us and the client aligned in terms of knowledge and project scope.

Help TechCrunch find the best software consultants for startups. Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

What's a ballpark quote for the average project, and how frequently do you communicate with clients once the work is underway?

Each project is different, but the majority of projects fall into the six-figure range.

We have developed different ways of working that we apply based on the project type and client expectations. We deploy a range of tools to keep clients up to date, and this is typically accompanied by different meeting types, such as developer dailies and weekly or biweekly demos and planning sessions, which follow a scrum format.

What percentage of your clients are non-technical people who have an idea, but no coding experience? How much of a limitation is that for launching an app?

Around 50% of our clients are non-technical founders starting a net-new project, which means Intent acts as a "think partner", or, in effect, a CTO for their project. Many successful startup founders have no technical background, but do possess great product, sales and marketing skills, so being non-technical is not a limitation when working with the right technological partner.

We not only act as a partner, we can also help them build their own internal team, even going as far as hiring a CTO.

As a consultant, is helping clients avoid scope creep part of your role? If so, how do you help manage their expectations?

Yes, that’s why we emphasize understanding their customer personas and user journeys. We then work with the client to scope out their MVP using industry-leading workshop methodologies and processes.

We’re very diligent in prioritizing the features that make their way into the prototype, and we actively avoid reinventing the wheel by using many ready-made components that we can quickly integrate into the project without spending much time doing custom development.

What's your average timeline for delivering a working app after you've signed a contract? What do you need to accomplish before you can share wireframes?

Each project is very different, as we try and prioritize the development of brand new ideas that take us out of our comfort zone. That said, we can typically build an MVP for any product within four months.

Do you also oversee the QA process? Can Intent help clients navigate the approval process for app stores?

Not only do we oversee the QA process, we deeply believe in engaging QA engineers from the earliest days of the project so they can get a head start on designing the overall testing strategy and creating test cases.

Additionally, our staff has a deep understanding of the approval process for a given app platform, along with the guidelines that must be followed. Our engineers regularly attend conferences like Apple’s WWDC or Google’s IO, where they get to meet and talk with folks who are responsible for the approval process so they can give better support when any unexpected issues arise during the application submission.

Do you provide any marketing services?

We don’t offer pure marketing services to clients, but can help them figure out personas for their client types, which in turn helps them identify the best distribution channels.

Do you work on both hybrid and native apps? What can you tell us about the benefits and drawbacks of each, and when do you encourage clients to go hybrid?

We work on both native and hybrid apps. Since we specialize in building apps that talk to various peripheral and connected devices, native technologies prevail. However, we have working experience with nearly every hybrid stack out there (React Native, Flutter, etc). In fact, we maintain some of the most widely adopted open source Bluetooth Low Energy libraries for ReactNative.

Every project is different and a lot of the work we do is net-new, meaning it hasn’t really been done before. There isn’t a silver bullet stack we recommend to our partners. However, our team has found Flutter is great for deploying prototypes quickly. For apps that require the native look and feel, especially on iOS, we tend to lean towards a native toolchain.

Have you ever turned down a client? Are apps you won’t work on, e.g, games, dating, etc.?

Sadly, we only accept a low percentage of clients who approach us, because we are highly specialized in delivering digital solutions where a physical device is present. The industry of connected devices is still maturing, which means we had to coin our own term, "PxD," which we describe as the "intersection of physical and digital." A good cultural fit is also a big factor on both sides, as no one wants to butt heads throughout the project.

Who owns the source code once the project is complete? How is the source code managed?

The intellectual property rights of the project and code ownership belong to our partners. We do not practice vendor lock-ins. We found the best way to retain a client is to deliver outstanding work backed by years of experience.

Typically, we use Github to store all our source code and integrate it with continuous integration pipelines so that each piece of code our engineers commit to the repository is automatically tested and built. For some specific projects, we have aligned with our partner’s setup, which include Gitlab and self-hosted git repositories.

//embed.typeform.com/next/embed.js

Recommended Stories

  • NHTSA greenlights self-driving cars without manual controls

    Ditching the steering wheel and pedals could enable a new class of autonomous vehicles.

  • Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes for Nearly $130 Million After Vowing to ‘Own No House’

    The Tesla CEO now rents in Texas after selling his California homes to Unlimint founder Kirill Evstratov, Chinese billionaire William Ding and others.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian producer Surgutneftegaz has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit (LC) in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The change in terms is allowing Surgutneftegaz to continue to sell ESPO Blend crude from the port of Kozmino in Russia's Far East to China, the world's top oil importer. Russian ESPO crude exports, at 754,000 barrels per day in April, provide China's biggest source of spot crude.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Japan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs

    Japanese brands Uniqlo and Japan Tobacco made U-turns and said they were stopping business in Russia, joining the corporate crowd shunning Moscow on Thursday, and Britain escalated sanctions against oligarchs including Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Investment bank Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to quit Russia, and global grain trader Bunge said it had suspended new export business from Russia, although it is still crushing oil seeds for the domestic market.. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would emerge stronger and more independent from Western sanctions, which he said were inevitable.

  • Russian Oil Rigs in Venezuela Complicate U.S. Talks With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Much has been written about the hurdles to a U.S.-Venezuela detente that would allow oil from the South American nation to start flowing more freely into international markets. One of them, though, has been overlooked: The presence of a Kremlin-owned company in oil fields all across Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After

  • Disney Stock: Why It's a Buy Now

    Real Money investment experts say if Walt Disney Co. can avoid one thing, its next biggest attraction will be 'Profitland.'

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a