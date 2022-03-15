U.S. markets closed

FoundersBoost Focus on Pre-Seed Tech Startup Mentorship Leads to Millions in Acceleration, Investment, and Revenue

·4 min read

- Pre-accelerator Program has Prepared 350 Startups for Major Accelerators -

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / FoundersBoost.com, a 4-year-old global pre-accelerator program that mentors pre-seed stage startups, has reached the significant milestone of mentoring 350 startups worldwide - leading to $115 million in combined investments to date. Designed to help pre-seed startups achieve acceleration, investment, and revenue, FoundersBoost offers 6-week, mentor-driven pre-accelerator programs that run concurrently across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Africa. The company currently offers programs in 18 cities, expanding to 21 cities by the Fall of 2022.

"FoundersBoost is accelerating an ever-growing community of promising early-stage tech startups that are positioned for success, with founders who are eager to reach aggressive funding goals," said FoundersBoost CEO Blake Caldwell. "We're incredibly proud that our program has led to millions in investments through acceptance of these worthy startups into all the major accelerators, including Y Combinator, Techstars, 500 Global, Plug and Play, Mucker Labs, and more."

The company's pre-accelerator program focuses on one-on-one mentorship to guide impressive startups and help improve their impact, pitch coaching to help them fine-tune their stories, and expert speakers to educate them on achieving their funding goals. The program has no fees and is equity-free, meaning no cost to the founders to participate, and is led by passionate community builders volunteering to support their local ecosystems. FoundersBoost further supports their startups by partnering with FoundersBoost Fund, which invests solely in FoundersBoost alumni.

"The mentors have been amazing because they have introduced us to their contacts. They've helped us, not just on our business model and pitching, but also on very specific sector-specific advice like, for us, manufacturing. If you are a startup and need help refining your pitch, meeting investors, or pretty much anything under the sun, I'd recommend FoundersBoost," said Zora Chung, Co-Founder and CFO of ReJoule (2019 Spring).

FoundersBoost, which serves as an effective "masters in entrepreneurship program" for emerging founders, is currently accepting applications through March 16 for their 2022 Spring pre-accelerator program for Austin, Los Angeles, New York City, South Florida, Washington, D.C., Italy, Toronto, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vancouver, and Ukraine. FoundersBoost's Ukraine program, set to be launched this spring, is paused. Applications remain open for Ukrainian startups so that FoundersBoost will support them when this program reopens.

"FoundersBoost was exactly what we needed when we needed it," said Nubii Founder Alvaro Gaytan de Ayala, a FoundersBoost alumnus who has raised more than $300,000 in investments since participating in the program a year ago. "Starting a business can be very overwhelming and confusing, so having such great mentors helping you through those first steps was huge for us. We hope others get this opportunity and learn as much as we did."

"FoundersBoost helped Softdrive build a stronger narrative to investors," said Softdrive Founder Leonard Ivey. "We came in thinking we had a solid pitch deck, but through the workshops, we totally revised it based on their feedback. Now we're finding more traction with investors."

To learn more about FoundersBoost and its impact on pre-seed startups, visit them online at https://www.foundersboost.com or visit their YouTube channel.

About FoundersBoost

FoundersBoost is a global pre-accelerator program that mentors pre-seed stage startups to prepare them for accelerators, investment, and revenue. To date, the mentor-driven program launched in 2017 has led to more than $115 million in investments for more than 350 tech-focused startups. Their global partners are F6S, Techstars, & the Global Accelerator Network (GAN). The 6-week intensive program provides high-quality one-on-one mentorship, education, and an extensive global network to help accelerate the growth of startups accepted into the program. FoundersBoost, which runs in 20 startup ecosystems across North America, Europe, and Africa, takes no equity and charges no fees to selected startups. FoundersBoost further supports their startups by partnering with FoundersBoost Fund, which invests solely in FoundersBoost alumni.

Media Contact:
Evan White
Evan@EvanWhitePR.com
509.995.9105

SOURCE: FoundersBoost



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693243/FoundersBoost-Focus-on-Pre-Seed-Tech-Startup-Mentorship-Leads-to-Millions-in-Acceleration-Investment-and-Revenue

