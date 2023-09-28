FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) Financial Prospects Don't Look Very Positive: Could It Mean A Stock Price Drop In The Future?

FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) stock up by 1.3% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for FoundPac Group Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FoundPac Group Berhad is:

6.6% = RM7.1m ÷ RM108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

FoundPac Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

When you first look at it, FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. Accordingly, FoundPac Group Berhad's low net income growth of 2.5% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared FoundPac Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FoundPac Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is FoundPac Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FoundPac Group Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 67% (implying that it keeps only 33% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, FoundPac Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, FoundPac Group Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. In brief, we think the company is risky and investors should think twice before making any final judgement on this company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for FoundPac Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.