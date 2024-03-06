Is FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 8.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard FoundPac Group Berhad (KLSE:FPGROUP). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FoundPac Group Berhad is:

4.3% = RM4.7m ÷ RM109m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FoundPac Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

As you can see, FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.1%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 6.0% seen by FoundPac Group Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared FoundPac Group Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 15% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FoundPac Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is FoundPac Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FoundPac Group Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for FoundPac Group Berhad.

Additionally, FoundPac Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning FoundPac Group Berhad. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into FoundPac Group Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

