Foundry Equipment Market Size to Grow by 4.37%, Industrial Machinery Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foundry equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,861.21 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 4.37%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 25795.52 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising industrial automation globally, the growth of the construction industry, and advances in heat treatment technology.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Apex Tool Group LLC, Artisan Foundry, Buhler AG, Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Co., GIBA, Hitachi Ltd., Inductotherm Group, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, Loramendi S.Coop., Madison Industries, McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nabertherm GmbH, Norican Group, and Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (metal casting and metal heat treatment), end-user (automotive, aerospace, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the metal casting segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of automation technologies across various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, construction, and industrial machinery. In addition, factors such as growing global population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization are fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this foundry equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foundry equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the foundry equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the foundry equipment market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foundry equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

The miniature parts zinc die casting market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,913.62 million. The advantages of die-casting machinery and die-cast parts are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high capital investment requirements may impede the market growth.

The sinter plant market size is expected to increase by USD 929.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.36%. The improvement in sinter technology is notably driving the sinter plant market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of EAF may impede the market growth.

Foundry Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6861.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, Artisan Foundry, Buhler AG, Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Co., GIBA, Hitachi Ltd., Inductotherm Group, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, Loramendi S.Coop., Madison Industries, McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nabertherm GmbH, Norican Group, and Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global foundry equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Applications Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Metal casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Metal heat treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Apex Tool Group LLC

12.4 Artisan Foundry

12.5 Buhler AG

12.6 Crowder Supply Co. LLC

12.7 Dandong Fuding Engineering Co Ltd.

12.8 Freeman Co.

12.9 GIBA

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

12.11 Inductotherm Group

12.12 Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators

12.13 KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

12.14 Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH

12.15 Madison Industries

12.16 McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc.

12.17 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

