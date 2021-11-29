U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,667.88
    +73.26 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,207.67
    +308.33 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,817.37
    +325.71 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.31
    +4.37 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.27
    +1.12 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    +0.3700 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,959.07
    +3,236.29 (+5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.70
    +23.77 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Foundry Lab raises $8M to quickly, cheaply create metal castings using a microwave

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Remember Easy Bake Ovens? You'd mix up some colored powder and water until a dough or batter formed, put it in a mold, pop it in the oven, and before you knew it -- ding! A disgusting treat. Foundry Lab, a New-Zealand based startup with backing from Rocket Lab's Peter Beck, has figured out how to do something similar, except instead of chemicals and an "oven," it's metals and a microwave.

The company, which emerged from stealth on Monday with an $8 million Series A raise, is using "literally a microwave, but on steroids" to cast metal parts much quicker than metal 3D printing, according to David Moodie, founder and CEO of Foundry.

"It's super easy for the user; they literally take the mold, throw in the cold metal powder or metal ingots, put it in the microwave, press the button and walk away," Moodie told TechCrunch. "It even dings when it's done. As easy as heating up a microwave dinner."

(Foundry's microwave has also been used to cook a typical New Zealand meat pie. It took only a few seconds and didn't taste fantastic, according to Moodie.)

Typical casting systems like investment casting, 3D printing and die-casting take anywhere from one to six weeks to produce. Foundry says it has been able to turn around brake shoes for cars in under eight hours using molds that had been 3D printed using computer-aided design (CAD) molds and a giant microwave. The startup is currently working with zinc and aluminum, but has done some successful stainless steel trials and wants to move onto other metals like copper and brass in the future.

While Foundry's tech has future applications in manufacturing industries where metal 3D printing can't reach, the near-term goal is to help car manufacturing R&D teams develop production-identical, functional metal parts that can be used for testing and prototyping before committing to mass production.

"One of the companies we're talking to is making up to 600 prototype cars before one reaches the market, so they'll keep changing and keep iterating on it, and that can get expensive really quickly," Moodie said, adding that tooling costs could be upwards of $50,000 to $100,000.

Moodie says before starting Foundry, he ran an industrial design consultancy business, designing products for mass manufacture. He felt frustrated that authorities would consistently reject patent applications because they were made with parts produced by 3D printers or CNC machines, and therefore, potentially made with the wrong physical structures.

"So I did the Kiwi thing and went to the shed and lucked my way into a system that worked," he said, noting that much of his experimenting was done using standard microwaves during New Zealand's latest lockdown, during which time Moodie couldn't get into his workshop. "What we're trying to solve is actual castings, trying to simulate a die casting but doing it fast and cheaply. If you machine to a tool to do a die casting, it's typically three to six months to get that back."

It's still early days for Foundry. The company only has a couple of its very large microwaves out for trial with potential customers at the moment, but it will use the Series A funding, which came from Australian VC Blackbird, to get production-ready by the end of 2023.

Part of the funding will go toward hiring more staff. The company has grown quickly over the past few months, up from six staffers when it first started fundraising to 17 full-time employees now. The goal is to make it to around 35 over the coming months, a task that's been difficult with New Zealand's strict pandemic-related border closures.

"The whole border close thing is starting to hit us now," said Moodie. "The country's got two microwave experts, and they both have jobs. That's been particularly difficult. So we're trying to get someone to come across and help us."

New Zealand is beginning to open up internally, with Auckland coming out of lockdown this week and the city borders opening up to the rest of the country in mid-December. Unless the new omicron variant holds things up, the country is expected to start inviting vaccinated travelers back starting April 30, 2022, giving Foundry and other New Zealand startups the chance to hire talent from abroad.

Even though Foundry is working out of New Zealand, it's targeting markets in the United States and Europe. The company's long game is to continue to work on the microwaves and get them to a point where they can produce the quantities needed for mass production.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand Lawmaker Gives Birth After Riding a Bike to the Hospital While in Labor

    Julie Anne Genter shared that she rode her bike to the hospital at 2 a.m. to give birth to her second child

  • New Zealand ekes out dramatic draw in 1st test against India

    Rachin Ravindra played out 91 deliveries to help New Zealand eke out a dramatic draw in the first test against India just as the home team's spinners looked like forcing the win on Monday. Set 284 to win, New Zealand was 165-9 when umpire Nitin Menon called off play having checked light readings in each of the previous six overs. Ravindra was unbeaten on 18 runs, while tailender Ajaz Patel faced 23 balls to score 2 not out.

  • 8 Single-Job Amazon Cooking Appliances That Are Worth the Splurge

    Sometimes you just need a waffle.

  • Ask Amy: Pandemic shuts down long-distance love

    Ghosted from a deep, long-distance relationship.

  • New variant not stopping New Zealand's reopening plans

    The emergence of the omicron variant hasn't changed New Zealand's plans to ease restrictions in Auckland and move the nation into a new, more open phase of its pandemic response, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Bars, restaurants and gyms in Auckland can reopen from late Thursday, ending a coronavirus lockdown that began in August. Around the country, a new “traffic light” system will bring an end to lockdowns but people will need to be fully vaccinated in order to guarantee participation in anything from getting a haircut to watching a concert.

  • CrowdStrike Looks Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have declined this month to break below the cresting 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak the past three months as sellers of CRWD have been more aggressive. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CRWD, below, we see a mixed picture.

  • The best robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals you can get on iRobot, Eufy and more

    Robot vacuum Cyber Monday savings are here—save big on iRobot, Eufy, Shark and Ecovacs. These are the best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.

  • The iRobot j7+ is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2021

    The iRobot j7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested—it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Save $200 at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2021.

  • You Can Get the Best Roomba Robot Vacuums for $450 Off Today

    What Roomba and iRobot Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and discounts will look like for 2021 at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • City workers given four weeks extra holiday in growing war for talent

    Hambro Perks has given staff almost four weeks of extra holiday to tackle pandemic burnout as finance firms race to pull in talent with fresh benefits.

  • Metaverse Startup The Sandbox Co-Founder on Business Model, Expansion Plan and Facebook Competition

    On the heels of closing a $93 million Series B funding round led by SoftBank earlier this month, metaverse startup The Sandbox Co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget discusses whether Meta, formerly Facebook, is a potential threat to the future of Web 3. Plus, insights into the advantages of owning decentralized, NFT-based virtual real estate and the launch of The Sandbox Alpha.

  • Stocks Rebound After Friday’s Sell-Off

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $72 level.

  • TRG CEO Resigns From Roles Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- TRG Pakistan Ltd. shares tumbled after the company said Chief Executive Officer Zia Chishti has resigned from all roles in the company.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateTRG’s stock dropped by as much as 3.9% in Karachi at 10:14 a.m. local time, the biggest decliner on benchmark KSE-100 Index. The shares have dropped by 30% since

  • MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin holdings, according to latest SEC filings

    In an 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it had purchased another 7,002 Bitcoins during its fiscal fourth quarter. That cost the company $414.4 million.

  • Where Is Jack Dorsey Headed After Resigning as Twitter CEO? What Does Omicron Token's Dramatic Surge Tell Us About the Market?

    "The Hash" panel discusses today's hot topics ranging from Jack Dorsey's announcement to leave Twitter as CEO to the unexpected buying frenzy of DeFi protocol Omicron's token after a namesake COVID variant emerges.

  • Reliance Denies BT Interest as Takeover Speculation Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateReliance Industries denied a report that it is weighing a possible offer for the U.K.’s biggest phone company, BT Group Plc.Reliance could make an unsolicited offer to buy into the company or move for a controlling stake with some strategic shareholders open to cashing out at the right price, acc

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Shiba Inu and SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) in Focus

    A contrary strategy makes sense at this point, looking for sell signals on pandemic cast-offs while waiting for tradable lows on travel plays.

  • U.S. SEC issues guidance on corporate share-based executive compensation

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday issued guidance to listed companies around how to properly recognize and disclose share-based compensation arrangements made to executives ahead of company earnings and other releases. The regulator said its new guidance spells out how companies must consider the impact such 'spring-loaded awards' would have on market-moving releases. "Companies should not grant spring-loaded awards under any mistaken belief that they do not have to reflect any of the additional value conveyed to the recipients from the anticipated announcement of material information when recognizing compensation cost for the awards," the agency said in staff guidance.

  • Brazil's Azul backs off from LATAM bid, citing valuation concerns

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Azul SA confirmed making an offer this month to combine with Chile's LATAM Airlines Group, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, but the Brazilian airline said it had since decided to focus on its own operations. The Brazilian airline said its non-binding proposal submitted on Nov. 11 had included around $5 billion in equity financing and was backed by some creditors of LATAM. However, Azul added that LATAM's valuation in the bankruptcy proceedings had become higher than it found acceptable, citing ongoing uncertainty in the aviation industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in long-haul markets.