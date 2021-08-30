U.S. markets closed

Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Fountain Asset Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2/21”).

“The Company posted a small return on Shareholders’ Equity quarter over quarter during Q2/21 as the small cap space came under pressure after a strong start to the year. Fountain has posted a solid first half of the year with Shareholders’ Equity growing by 28%. During the quarter, we continued to see some of our private holdings come public, including Gage Growth Corp. We continue to believe we offer a strong value proposition for our investors by giving them a vehicle to access investments that they would otherwise not have access to,” said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

Highlights from the three months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Adjusted net asset value (“ANAV”) of $28.69 million ($0.46 per share) at June 30, 2021 compared to $28.32 million ($0.46 per share) at March 31, 2021, representing a flat return quarter over quarter on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available;

  • Net comprehensive income of $0.48 million compared to net comprehensive income of $0.33 million for three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2/20”);

  • Total revenue from investment activity was $0.95 million compared to total revenue of $0.55 million for Q2/20;

  • Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.08 million compared to net realized losses of $2.74 million for Q2/20;

  • Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.19 million compared to net unrealized gains of $2.47 million for Q2/20;

  • Total expenses of $0.47 million, which includes stock-based compensation of $0.09 million, compared to $0.22 million for Q2/20; and

  • Operating expenses of $0.38 million compared to $0.21 million for Q2/20.

Highlights from the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • ANAV of $28.69 million ($0.46 per share) at June 30, 2021 compared to $23.46 million ($0.40 per share) at December 31, 2020, representing a 15.0% increase year to date on a per share basis;

  • Net comprehensive income of $5.32 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $1.71 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;

  • Total revenue from investment activity was $6.00 million compared to losses of $1.31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;

  • Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.65 million compared to net realized losses of $3.80 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;

  • Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $4.29 million compared to net unrealized gains of $1.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;

  • Total expenses of $0.68 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.11 million, compared to $0.40 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.04 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2020; and

  • Operating expenses of $0.57 million compared to $0.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

During Q2/21, the company saw an increase from its portfolio of publicly traded companies which included increases from Emerita Resources. These gains were offset by declines in Kwesst Micro Systems and Simply Inc.

The increase in operating expenses to $0.38 million for Q2/21 compared to $0.21 million in the comparative quarter was driven by higher accounting and legal expenses.

The Company saw net comprehensive income of $0.48 million for Q2/21 compared to net comprehensive income of $0.33 million for Q2/20. As at June 30, 2021, the Company’s adjusted net assets were valued at $28.69 million or $0.46 per share compared to $23.46 million or $0.40 per share at December 31, 2020.

A full set of the Q2/21 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company, which are based on assumptions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, growing Fountain’s capital base and a strong pipeline going forward. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the level of bridge loans and equity investments completed, the nature and credit quality of the collateral security and the nature and quality of equity investments, and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated August 30, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.


