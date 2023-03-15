U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Fountain Launches a New Conversational AI Feature to Streamline the Entire Hiring Funnel

·3 min read

Introducing Fountain AI, a new way to optimize efficiency for recruiters and enhance the applicant experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further provide its customers with efficient and robust hourly hiring processes, Fountain, the world's leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for high volume hiring, today announces the launch of Fountain AI to its suite of hiring solutions. Fountain AI is a conversational artificial intelligence feature that accelerates the hiring funnel and helps hiring managers get candidates to their first day of work faster. Fountain AI enables recruiters to screen and qualify applicants more efficiently and automates processes that hiring managers typically perform manually.

Recruiters don't always have the time to effectively manage talent pipelines and connect with candidates, which leads to disengaged candidates, application drop-offs, and interview no-shows. Through Fountain AI, enterprise organizations can streamline operations for recruiters and simplify the hiring funnel for candidates with mobile-first application features, automated data collection and sorting capabilities, and simple interview scheduling. Fountain AI also provides applicants with streamlined conversations that reduce mundane and repetitive application questions. By combining Fountain AI with the Fountain Labor ATS, organizations gain insights into hiring efficiencies to ensure they're keeping the right applicants moving through the pipeline, screening the right candidates, and efficiently staffing operations.

"Enterprise organizations are in tight competition for hourly talent and if you don't hire fast, you don't have staffed operations, which leads to a poor customer experience and negative business outcomes," says Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "The addition of Fountain AI to our core offering creates an enhanced, user-friendly applicant experience for recruiters to move candidates through the funnel in minutes."

Fountain AI simplifies the hiring process for both applicants and recruiters by guiding job candidates through an application with real-time responses, 24/7. With automated data collection and WhatsApp/SMS capabilities, applicants can now have richer digital, AI-powered conversations with recruiting teams by answering simple application questions and scheduling interviews without having to leave the chat.

"Engaging a high-volume hiring strategy that merges powerful AI technology with experienced talent acquisition professionals has proven to be the most successful way to win the race for top talent" says Joe Bosch, Executive Advisory Board Member at SemperVirens Venture Capital. "Fountain AI doesn't replace humans in the recruitment process, but becomes a critical tool in reducing the time spent on repetitive and mundane tasks, while simultaneously moving candidates through the process as quickly as possible."

Fountain AI is available now for all existing Fountain customers in the United States and globally. For more information, visit fountain.com and register here for Fountain's webinar on the Future of AI in Hiring on April 11, 2023.

About Fountain:
Fountain is the market leader in high volume hourly hiring. The company's all-in-one Labor ATS provides a fast, frictionless experience that helps qualified candidates find the right role in the right location, and guides them from apply to start in days, not weeks. Backed by an automated workflow that is specific to an organization's hiring needs, Fountain's seamless applicant experience helps save hiring and operations teams time and resources. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn, or the Fountain blog.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Mark Zuckerberg on How to Run a Company in 2023

    The CEO of Facebook parent Meta outlined his management vision in a memo to employees: “Flatter is faster.”

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After

  • UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

    MILAN (Reuters) -Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders at UniCredit reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new incentive scheme. After urging UniCredit shareholders to vote against Orcel's remuneration when he first joined in 2021, ISS last year noted his package, especially a 15 million euro ($16 million) severance payment, remained of concern, stopping short of calling for a rejection. But two years after hiring the former head of investment banking at UBS, UniCredit is now proposing hiking Orcel's fixed salary by 30% while a corresponding increase in the variable pay would be tied to the group beating financial targets.

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • Boeing, Families Argue Over Pay for 737 MAX Victims’ Suffering

    Plaintiffs’ attorneys say relatives of crash victims are legally entitled to damages beyond their own grief and loss.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Sanctions on Russian Oil Exports Succeeding in Crimping Moscow's Income, IEA Says

    Russia's oil export revenues have roughly halved in the space of a year while its oil exports have remained largely unchanged, suggesting Western sanctions are having the desired effect of cutting Moscow's income without restricting global oil flows, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday. The Paris-based energy forecaster said that a year on from the start of the war in Ukraine--and after a barrage of Western sanctions that saw Russia's biggest buyers in Europe turn their back on Russian crude--Moscow had largely succeeded in finding new customers but at a sharp cost to its oil export income. The signs were evident not just in falling receipts from oil sales, but also in the longer voyage times Russian tankers were being forced to take, the lengthy transit times Russian oil cargoes were spending at sea and in a surge of time-consuming ship-to-ship transfers, the IEA said in a monthly report.

  • Where Should I Put My Nest Egg Savings?

    A "nest egg" generally refers to retirement savings that you typically don't touch until you retire. It's the money you save for the future so that you have something to fall back on when you retire. Oftentimes, growing your nest … Continue reading → The post What Is a Nest Egg for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China to Let Power Prices Turn Negative in Solar-Rich Province

    (Bloomberg) -- Power traders in China’s Shandong province can now ask to be paid for taking electricity as the province’s growing rooftop solar capacity threatens to overwhelm the grid. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Hits New Low as Top Holder Rules Out

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Shareholder sues Silicon Valley Bank's holding company and CEO and CFO

    The shareholder claimed that SIVB and CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck filed false and misleading financial reports leading up to the bank's implosion.