Fountainhead Ranks No. 271 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Fountainhead
·4 min read
Fountainhead
Fountainhead

Leading nonbank small business lender shatters top 300 fastest growing companies in the nation with 3-year revenue growth of 2,006%

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that leading nonbank small business lender Fountainhead is No. 271 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. In the company’s fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, it jumped 950 places to rank No. 31 in Florida and No. 21 in financial services. Earlier this year, it also ranked No. 32 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list. The Inc. 5000 represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’ve ranked on this list of top companies by simply doing our best to help America’s small businesses,” said CEO and Founder Chris Hurn. “Jumping nearly a thousand places up since 2021 showcases how well we’ve managed our performance during an incredibly challenging time.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fountainhead came to the aid of the struggling small business community and pivoted its business model overnight to begin processing PPP applications for the Small Business Administration (SBA). Fountainhead funded 287,710 loans in under 18 months, totaling more than $4.72 billion in relief funds, earning the distinction of being the nation’s sixth-most-active PPP lender in 2021 and saving an estimated 430,000 American jobs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

For more information on Fountainhead or for ways to grow your small-to-midsized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Fountainhead
Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the second largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $28 billion in total projects over their careers and have a collective 386 years of SBA lending experience, making them one of the most proficient teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

Media Contact
Ericka Rivera
Uproar PR for Fountainhead
erivera@uproarpr.com


