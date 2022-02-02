U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Fountainhead Welcomes New Vice President of Underwriting

Fountainhead
·2 min read

The largest nonbank lender in the Southeast bolsters lending capabilities with senior-level talent

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountainhead – a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nonbank lender specializing in providing growth financing to small-to-midsized businesses across the nation – today announces the addition of Mario O. Boschmann as vice president of underwriting.

Boschmann brings more than 20 years of experience in credit risk management, portfolio management, financial analysis and client relationship management to his new role at Fountainhead. He will be responsible for the SBA financing requests for new and existing business borrowers via the 7(a) and 504 government guaranteed lending programs.

Boschmann most recently served as senior portfolio manager for InBank where he underwrote complex, high-value financing transactions. He also previously held the positions of SBA approval officer at NBH Bank, lead credit analyst at Key Equipment Finance, senior commercial loan officer at BancFirst and many other senior-level roles at well-known financial institutions.

“Mario’s extensive and diversified experience will be an asset to Fountainhead,” said CEO and Founder of Fountainhead, Chris Hurn. “His knowledge of SBA loan policy will insure the creditworthiness of our client portfolio.”

"I couldn't be happier to join the excellent team at Fountainhead and further my SBA and commercial lending expertise," said Boschmann. "This next chapter will help me continue helping small businesses across the country." He is based in Denver and holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.

For more information on Fountainhead, or ways to grow your small-to-midsized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

About Fountainhead
Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the ninth-fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $24 billion in total projects over their careers, making them one of the most experienced teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

Media Contact
Ericka Rivera
Uproar PR for Fountainhead
erivera@uproarpr.com


