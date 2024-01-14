Four in 10 councils at risk of going bust over next five years

Birmingham City Council, Europe’s largest local authority, declared effective bankruptcy last year - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Four in 10 councils in England are at risk of going bust over the next five years as the local authority funding crisis spirals out of control, data has found.

Surging social care costs mean 40pc of local authorities face financial ruin, Grant Thornton said which it warned could trigger a significant jump in household council tax bills.

Councils are grappling with a toxic cocktail of long-term government funding cuts and soaring demand for children’s social care and housing.

Since 2021, six councils have issued section 114 notices, meaning they have declared themselves effectively bankrupt, with Birmingham City Council and Nottingham City Council the most recent to file notices.

Phillip Woolley at Grant Thornton UK, said challenges for councils are escalating fast as they face a £9bn budget blackhole.

Last year, one in six councils in England were on the brink of financial failure, defined as having cash reserves at 5pc or less than their total revenue expenditure. This year, it is one in five, Mr Woolley said.

In 2025, it will be 25pc, climbing to 40pc over the next five years, Grant Thornton said. This means residents in nearly 130 local authorities across the country could suffer major cutbacks in services or higher tax bills.

The Local Government Association warned at the end of last year that half of council leaders were not confident they will have enough funding to fulfil their legal duties in 2024/25.

Mr Woolley said: “The first tranche of failures were the councils that are less well managed. Now, it is the well-managed councils that are really under pressure as well.

“The funding model is broken.” In the decade to 2020, real terms central government funding for councils slumped by two fifths.

At the same time, Covid lockdowns triggered huge demand for child and adult social care and the rental market crisis has driven up councils’ housing costs.

Since 2019, council spending on each of these services has jumped by around 30pc. As rents keep rising, Grant Thornton expects councils’ housing costs per person to increase by a further 16pc by 2028/29.

In areas where council finances fail, the Government may be forced to lift caps on council tax rises to help local authorities offset their costs, Mr Woolley said.

The Government sets a limit on how much local authorities can raise council tax. In 2024/25, councils can increase bills by 3pc, or by 5pc if they have social care responsibilities, without needing a local referendum.

But the Government has let failed councils make much larger increases. In 2023, Croydon Council, which issued a Section 114 in November 2022, was allowed to raise council tax by 15pc.

In December, Housing Secretary Michael Gove told Thurrock Council, Slough Borough Council and Woking Borough council, all of which have issued section 114s, they could make increases above the cap. Woking will be allowed to raise bills by up to 10pc this year.

Residents will also see their services stripped back, Mr Woolley warned: “More discretionary services will go, things like leisure, highway services, libraries.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, chairman of the Local Government Association, said that no council in the country was immune to the growing risks to councils’ financial stability.

He said: “It is unthinkable that the Government has not provided desperately needed new funding for local services in 2024/25.

“The Government urgently needs to address the growing financial crisis facing councils.”

A Government spokesman said: “Councils are ultimately responsible for their own finances, but we remain ready to talk to any concerned about its financial position.

“We recognise they are facing challenges and that is why we have announced a £64 billion funding package – a real terms increase at 6.5pc – to ensure they can continue making a difference, alongside our combined efforts to level up.”

