FOUR ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow Is Investigating Shift4 Payments, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Duty

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws and breach of fiduciary duties claims against Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

If you currently own stock of FOUR and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658071/FOUR-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-Is-Investigating-Shift4-Payments-Inc-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breaches-of-Duty

