Four Bluum Standouts Honored as CRN Next-Gen Leaders

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, announced today that Bluum Vice President of Education Services Emily Cook, Vice President of Sales Administration Melissa Curtis, Chief Solutions Officer Michael Tierney and Purchasing Solutions Manager Emma Waschbusch were named 2022 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, created this list to honor the exceptional individuals who are vital contributors to driving growth, providing strategic direction for their respective companies and are poised to be tomorrow's channel innovators.

Bluum placed four team members on the CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list.

Bluum placed four members on the CRN Next-Gen Leaders list of 2022, improving from two honored on the 2021 list. 

The third-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and have demonstrated distinctive leadership qualities in their roles as integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution providers.

"It's an incredible achievement for these four talented team members to earn a place on such a prestigious list," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Over the past year, we underwent a significant integration of our business and technology systems while also launching a comprehensive rebrand. We would not have accomplished these enormous lifts without the intelligence, dedication, commitment, and innovation demonstrated by these incredible individuals, who reflect the best that Bluum has to offer."

"CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list pays tribute to the IT channel visionaries and trailblazers who are ushering in the next era of the IT channel," The Channel Company CEO Blaine Raddon said. "We would like to formally congratulate the individuals featured on this year's list for bringing fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer."

Bluum placed Senior Vice President of Sales Terra Norine and Director of Enterprise IT Infrastructure Austin Madsen on the 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list. In addition, Bluum skyrocketed to the No. 1,310 ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, earned a spot on the Systems Contractor News' Top 10 Integrators list and placed five leaders on the CRN 2022 Women of the Channel list.

The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine or can be found online at http://www.crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com

Bluum's logo (PRNewsfoto/Bluum)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-bluum-standouts-honored-as-crn-next-gen-leaders-301663960.html

SOURCE Bluum

