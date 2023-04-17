Four Business Areas ChatGPT And Other AI Tools Will Transform In 2023

Artificial intelligence’s (AI) ability to produce natural language responses, spot inefficiencies, create content and provide suggestions come together to make the technology an indispensable tool.

Businesses are racing to incorporate ChatGPT and other AI tools into their systems so they stay competitive and find new ways to boost revenue and improve customer experiences. Below are four industries that will adopt AI tools at a rapid pace and change dramatically in 2023 and the coming years.

Personalized Marketing And Sales

Marketers and content managers who have used ChatGPT-4 and other AI tools can already see their potential. They can use chatbots to generate relevant engaging content, condense long-form content into digestible pieces, build keyword-rich ads and add AI to call center transcripts to pull hidden insights and opportunities.

Sales professionals can use ChatGPT to review their leads and create sales pitches most likely to resonate with certain groups. Salespeople can craft their own pitches and ask a chatbot to add technical data so they can better relate to technical buyers. They can also use AI to answer customer questions that might otherwise be outside of their normal scope of knowledge.

RAD AI is a startup using its proprietary AI to boost marketing campaigns. It works with social influencer campaigns by predicting performance based on large data sets from application programming interface (API) partners, Reddit, past campaign performance and other sources. The company’s AI gives influencers rankings based on its predictions and matches with the intended customer demographics. Armed with this enhanced data, marketers can make better use of their campaign dollars across multiple social channels.

The company is attracting retail crowdfunding investors with its average 250% performance increase for clients across various marketing channels and delivery of more than 100 million impressions in the last year.

Streamlined Customer Service

A customer service platform armed with an AI like ChatGPT can produce accurate and speedy responses. Its advanced language-processing capabilities mean it can respond to prompts with humanlike language and can pull from vast content libraries. As these chatbots improve, they will accelerate companies’ shift toward self-service models. Human customer service agents will only intervene with emotionally charged situations or very complex multilayered issues that might require human context and or using multiple systems.

One startup, GenesisAI, is creating a marketplace to help any business integrate AI into their existing business model. Meaning, while human customer service agents can use ChatGPT or other tools as a companion to improve the accuracy and speed of their responses. Businesses can work with startups like GenesisAI to add AI chatbots that require little to no human input at all. GenesisAI is currently raising on NetCapital, which means anyone can invest, and already cleared $298,000 from retail investors.

Adding Another Tool For Finance Pros

Finance companies that have begun to offer democratized access to data and insights will need to further embrace an era of open information. AI platforms that can pull from vast droves of data make previously expensive information available to the masses.

For example, users could turn to ChatGPT and other AI tools for financial planning advice. They could input their financial situation and goals and ask the AI to determine whether they are on track or need to make adjustments. The users also can task the AI with suggesting the best choices, whether that is contributing more to a 401(k) plan or taking Social Security at a certain age.

AI-powered tools could quickly replace personal finance management (PFM) applications because companies can personalize them to the individual customers’ exact circumstances. This could prove invaluable for lower-net-worth individuals who cannot afford a team of financial advisers but can level the playing field with an advanced AI tool.

Lifesaving Healthcare Monitoring And Devices

AI tools hold great promise for healthcare practices and delivery. They can analyze large data sets to find new drugs or ways to repurpose existing medicines for other conditions. It can use predictive learning to spot side effects and accurately determine efficacy of different medications before clinical trials and regulatory proceedings.

Doctors can add AI tools to their diagnosis regimens by inserting different patient data points so they can create more accurate diagnoses and better treatment plans. AI can also automate various office tasks, including obtaining prior authorizations and streamlining insurance claims. Reducing time spent on routine tasks can give clinicians more time to spend with patients.

Remote patient monitoring through wearable devices will rely on AI to analyze different wearer vital signs and predict impending medical problems. The devices can include alert prompts and notifications to urge the wearer or caregiver to proceed to the emergency room while they also send data to the wearer’s team of physicians.

