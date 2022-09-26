U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.25
    -9.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    -62.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,372.75
    -4.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,681.10
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.30
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9679
    -0.0009 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0720 (+1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    +4.68 (+17.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9040
    +0.5840 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,081.57
    -6.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.16
    -7.38 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.68
    -61.92 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Four Year Follow-Up Data from Profound Medical’s TACT Pivotal Clinical Trial Confirm Durable and Stable Positive Trends Following Treatment with TULSA-PRO® of Men with Localized Prostate Cancer

Profound Medical Corp.
·6 min read
Profound Medical Corp.
Profound Medical Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, announced that updated results from the TACT (TULSA-PRO® Ablation Clinical Trial) pivotal study were presented for the first time this past weekend, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, by Laurence Klotz, M.D., FRCSC, CM, Professor of Surgery, University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Chair of Prostate Cancer Research, at the FOCAL 2022 Conference held in Los Angeles, CA.

TACT, a prospective, open-label, single-arm pivotal clinical study of whole-gland ablation, enrolled 115 patients with biopsy-proven, organ-confined prostate cancer, with the majority having intermediate risk disease. TACT demonstrated that the TULSA-PRO® provides safe and effective prostate tissue ablation, with minimal adverse events, significant prostate volume and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reduction, and low rates of residual prostate disease. The study was used to support Profound’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 510(k) clearance to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States, which was granted by the Agency in August 2019.

In the presentation entitled “MRI-Guided Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation (TULSA): Not Just Another Focal Therapy,” Dr. Klotz reported that four-year follow-up data from the TACT clinical study continue to demonstrate durable and stable safety and efficacy outcomes.

The primary efficacy endpoint of TACT was PSA reduction at one year, which decreased 95% to a nadir of 0.34 ng/ml from a median pre-treatment baseline value of 6.3 ng/ml. By four years, the median PSA nadir further reduced to 0.28 ng/ml. PSA reduction was durable over the extended follow-up period, from 0.53 ng/ml at one year to 0.86 ng/ml at four years. The primary safety endpoint of TACT was the frequency and severity of adverse events graded according to the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE). Following treatment with TULSA-PRO®, there were no Grade 4 or higher adverse events, no rectal fistula or injury, and no intraprocedural complications. With four-year follow-up, there were no new device or treatment related adverse events.

Secondary oncological endpoints included progression to additional treatment for prostate cancer. At four years, 16% of patients in TACT underwent additional intervention for prostate cancer. Of those that progressed to additional treatment, the majority underwent either salvage radical prostatectomy or salvage external beam radiation therapy, noting that a repeat TULSA procedure was not permitted by protocol.

Additional secondary endpoints of TACT focussed on functional side effects commonly associated with current prostate cancer therapies, including erectile and urinary functions. Over the four-year follow-up period, no patient experienced severe erectile dysfunction (Grade 3, medication not helpful), and 87% of previously potent patients reported erection firmness sufficient for penetration, demonstrating continued improvement from 75% at one year. Urinary function was durable over the four-year follow-up period, with 99% of patients preserving urinary continence (≤1 pad/day) and 94% remaining completely pad-free. Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) were stable, with median International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) improving from 7 at pre-treatment baseline to 5 at four years.

In addition to the TACT study, Dr. Klotz’s presentation reviewed additional post-market clinical publications of TULSA-PRO®, including focal, partial-gland and customized ablation of localized prostate cancer, salvage TULSA of radio-recurrent prostate cancer, and relief of LUTS due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). A systematic review of the TULSA procedure published by Dora et al in the Journal of Endourology earlier this year was also highlighted, noting that potency preservation and freedom from salvage treatment were associated with the extent of the planned ablation fraction, where an ablation plan covering 75-85% of the prostate volume offers an attractive risk-benefit to the patient. Finally, an overview was provided of the ongoing post-market company-sponsored CAPTAIN randomized clinical trial, to which Dr. Klotz is one of the investigators, noting that this is the first Level I study ever conducted comparing an emerging technology directly with radical prostatectomy in men with prostate cancer.

“The TACT clinical trial represents a seminal study of the novel TULSA procedure, invented at the Sunnybrook Research Institute. As a follow up to the 12-month outcomes reported in the Journal of Urology, four-year data further demonstrate the favorable safety profile and patient quality of life outcomes offered by the TULSA-PRO® in men with localized prostate cancer. After four years, erectile and urinary functional outcomes continue to contrast positively with radical prostatectomy and radiation therapy, which both can have long-term effects on quality of life,” commented Dr. Klotz. “The rate of progression to additional intervention at four years was similar to that in men with intermediate risk prostate cancer following radical prostatectomy, strengthening the initial oncological outcomes of PSA and post-treatment prostate biopsy. These results support the value of the TULSA procedure. We anticipate this will be confirmed by the results of the ongoing CAPTAIN randomized trial comparing TULSA head-to-head with radical prostatectomy.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment and osteoid osteoma. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on Profound’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849


Recommended Stories

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyScientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells.The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2 peptide,” is a big deal. It could form the basis of a new kind of antiviral drug. One that should work not only on current variants of the novel-coronavirus, but fu

  • 3 IPO Stocks That You Want to Own

    Three Motley Fool contributors have joined this roundtable to scour the market for some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the healthcare field. Alex Carchidi (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals): Amylyx is worth owning because there's a solid chance it'll soon commercialize the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prolongs survival time while also slowing the disease's progression. Its medicine, AMX0035, has been approved for sale in Canada since late July, and regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on the company's application for commercialization on Sept. 29.

  • Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

    A new study on the virus shows just how much COVID might affect the brain. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Biotech Valuations Remain In a Slump

    Biotech stocks continue to slump and have taken a beating for over 12 months, but some promising data could lead to a rebound. The cheap valuations of the sector right now could be good entry points for investors, experts said. One catalyst coming up in the fall is the pending decision from the FDA for the clinical trial of an Alzheimer drug, Eisai's lecanemab that is being jointly developed with Biogen .

  • Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Risk of Heart Disease & Stroke, Says Study

    Many foods and beverages use artificial sweeteners like Equal and Splenda to achieve the taste that consumers adore, minus the calories. If you love diet soda or you're a sucker for packaged sweets that market themselves as diet or sugar-free, chances are you're consuming more of these sugar substitutes than you realize. And that might be something you want to consider the next time you go grocery shopping, because a new study has found a link between artificial sweeteners and an increased risk

  • Suncoast Heart Walk encourages Sarasota-Manatee residents to boost mental, physical health

    The American Heart Association encourages Floridians to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.

  • The #1 Cause of a "Silent Stroke"

    Silent strokes may be more common than people know. "A statement issued by the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association estimated that as many as a quarter of octogenarians may have experienced one or more strokes without symptoms," say Toni Golen, MD, and Hope Ricciotti, MD. "These events are often detected only when a person undergoes brain imaging for another reason. How is this possible? A silent stroke is most often caused by reduced blood flow in one of the smaller arteri

  • Woman left in ‘excruciating pain’ and partially blind due to dirty makeup bag

    After contracting an infection, the woman is awaiting a corneal transplant

  • The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace

    Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about being ‘angry’ over Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’

    The elder half of country music duo The Judds died in May

  • Voters in these states have abortion-related questions on the ballot in November

    When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it ruled there was no right to an abortion granted under the Constitution, leaving it up to states to determine how to regulate the medical procedure. In an August primary, Kansas became the first state to let voters decide on abortion since the court’s ruling, and residents overwhelmingly rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution. Five more states -- California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont -- have abortion-related questions on the ballot this November, leaving it up to voters whether to protect or restrict abortion rights in their respective states.

  • Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with doctors when given lifestyle advice

    Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with their doctors when given lifestyle and weight loss guidance, a study has found.

  • Texas family awarded $95 million after dental procedure left young girl with irreversible brain damage

    A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 — but the heartbroken family likely won’t see a dollar of the hefty pot. Nevaeh Hall was just 4 years old when she arrived at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016. She was sedated and strapped ...

  • They Were Entitled to Free Care. Hospitals Hounded Them to Pay.

    In 2018, senior executives at one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital chains, Providence, were frustrated. They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars providing free health care to patients. It was eating into their bottom line. The executives, led by Providence’s chief financial officer at the time, devised a solution: a program called Rev-Up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rev-Up provided Providence’s employees with a detailed playbook for wringing mo

  • Abortion is a matter of 'freedom' for Biden and Democrats

    The way President Joe Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals

    Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood ...

  • Lena Dunham looks back on being body-shamed in her 20s: 'It’s wild to me that THAT was the body everybody critiqued'

    The former "Girls" star and director is looking back at her 20s, when she received extensive criticism for her body while suffering with chronic pain.

  • Doctors urge more research into little-known STI linked to infertility in men and women

    A little-known STI, mycoplasma genitalium, may be more common than thought. Doctors urge more research and testing.