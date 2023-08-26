Four Days Left To Buy Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ashland's shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.54 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ashland stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $84.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ashland's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ashland can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Ashland paying out a modest 31% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ashland generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 154% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Ashland's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Ashland's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Ashland's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ashland has delivered an average of 5.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has Ashland got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. To summarise, Ashland looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in Ashland for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Ashland has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

