Four Days Left To Buy ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase ATCO's shares before the 31st of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.48 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.90 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ATCO stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of CA$42.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ATCO paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ATCO generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see ATCO's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, ATCO has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has ATCO got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see ATCO's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 52% and 80% respectively. To summarise, ATCO looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while ATCO has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - ATCO has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

