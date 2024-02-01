Four Days Left To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase H.B. Fuller's shares on or after the 6th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.205 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.82 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, H.B. Fuller has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of US$75.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. H.B. Fuller paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 17% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that H.B. Fuller's earnings are down 4.6% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. H.B. Fuller has delivered 7.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has H.B. Fuller got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? H.B. Fuller has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, H.B. Fuller looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with H.B. Fuller and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

