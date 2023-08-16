Four Days Left To Buy Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Haw Par's shares before the 21st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.40 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Haw Par has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of SGD9.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Haw Par's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Haw Par paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Haw Par generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 286% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Haw Par is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Haw Par does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Haw Par paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Haw Par's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Haw Par, with earnings per share up 7.3% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Haw Par has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Haw Par? Haw Par has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Haw Par from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Haw Par as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Haw Par. Be aware that Haw Par is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

