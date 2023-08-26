Four Days Left To Buy Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Investors Title's shares before the 31st of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Investors Title has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $149.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Investors Title can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Investors Title paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Investors Title's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Investors Title has lifted its dividend by approximately 31% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Investors Title? Investors Title's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Investors Title, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Investors Title that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

