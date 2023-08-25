Four Days Left To Buy Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Jackson Financial's shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.62 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jackson Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 7.3% on the current share price of $33.94. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Jackson Financial

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jackson Financial lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Jackson Financial was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Jackson Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

We update our analysis on Jackson Financial every 24 hours, so you can always get the latest insights on its financial health, here.

Final Takeaway

Has Jackson Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Jackson Financial as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Jackson Financial. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jackson Financial (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.