Four Days Left To Buy KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase KKB Engineering Berhad's shares before the 29th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.06 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that KKB Engineering Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of MYR1.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for KKB Engineering Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KKB Engineering Berhad distributed an unsustainably high 148% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether KKB Engineering Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 35% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and KKB Engineering Berhad fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see KKB Engineering Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 45% per annum for the past five years.

We'd also point out that KKB Engineering Berhad issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. KKB Engineering Berhad has delivered 1.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because KKB Engineering Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is KKB Engineering Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with KKB Engineering Berhad's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of KKB Engineering Berhad's dividend merits.

In light of that, while KKB Engineering Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for KKB Engineering Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here