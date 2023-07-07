Four Days Left To Buy Mr Price Group Limited (JSE:MRP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Mr Price Group Limited (JSE:MRP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mr Price Group's shares before the 12th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be R4.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R7.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mr Price Group has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of ZAR142.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mr Price Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Mr Price Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Mr Price Group is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Mr Price Group, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Mr Price Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Mr Price Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Mr Price Group paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Mr Price Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mr Price Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

