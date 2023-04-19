Four Days Left To Buy Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Nestlé's shares before the 24th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF2.95 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF2.95 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Nestlé has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of CHF114. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 86% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Nestlé paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 116%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Nestlé paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Nestlé to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Nestlé earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Nestlé has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Nestlé an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Nestlé is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 116% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. It's not that we think Nestlé is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Nestlé as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Nestlé has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

