Four Days Left To Buy Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Orell Füssli investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF3.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF3.40 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Orell Füssli has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of CHF79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Orell Füssli can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Orell Füssli generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (69%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Orell Füssli's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Orell Füssli's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Orell Füssli has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.8% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Orell Füssli an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Orell Füssli is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Orell Füssli from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Orell Füssli and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

