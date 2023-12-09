Four Days Left To Buy Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Plato Income Maximiser's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.0055 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.066 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Plato Income Maximiser has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of A$1.165. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Plato Income Maximiser paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Plato Income Maximiser earnings per share are up 7.1% per annum over the last five years.

We'd also point out that Plato Income Maximiser issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Plato Income Maximiser has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Plato Income Maximiser worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Plato Income Maximiser's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, Plato Income Maximiser has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

