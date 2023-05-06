Four Days Left To Buy RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase RATIONAL's shares before the 11th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €13.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €13.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that RATIONAL has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of €704. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether RATIONAL can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. RATIONAL is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether RATIONAL generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (69%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that RATIONAL's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see RATIONAL earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests RATIONAL has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. RATIONAL has delivered an average of 9.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid RATIONAL? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and RATIONAL paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of RATIONAL's dividend merits.

If you're not too concerned about RATIONAL's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, RATIONAL has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

