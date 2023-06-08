Four Days Left To Buy Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Scicom (MSC) Berhad's shares on or after the 13th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.07 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Scicom (MSC) Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of MYR1.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.8% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Scicom (MSC) Berhad has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Scicom (MSC) Berhad is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Has Scicom (MSC) Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Scicom (MSC) Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: Scicom (MSC) Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Scicom (MSC) Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

