Four Days Left To Buy T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, T. Rowe Price Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that T. Rowe Price Group has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of $109.24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether T. Rowe Price Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether T. Rowe Price Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. T. Rowe Price Group paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at T. Rowe Price Group, with earnings per share up 2.1% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. T. Rowe Price Group has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is T. Rowe Price Group worth buying for its dividend? T. Rowe Price Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

