Four Days Left To Buy United Overseas Insurance Limited (SGX:U13) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

United Overseas Insurance Limited (SGX:U13) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, United Overseas Insurance investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.17 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that United Overseas Insurance has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of SGD6.23. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether United Overseas Insurance has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. United Overseas Insurance paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by United Overseas Insurance's 8.0% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. United Overseas Insurance has delivered an average of 1.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is United Overseas Insurance worth buying for its dividend? United Overseas Insurance's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in United Overseas Insurance as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with United Overseas Insurance. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for United Overseas Insurance (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

