Four Days Left To Buy Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Yum! Brands' shares before the 28th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.42 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Yum! Brands has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $129.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Yum! Brands paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Yum! Brands's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Yum! Brands, with earnings per share up 5.6% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Yum! Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Yum! Brands got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Yum! Brands is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Yum! Brands from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Yum! Brands for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Yum! Brands that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

