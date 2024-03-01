Four Days Left Until Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Accent Group's shares on or after the 6th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.17 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Accent Group has a trailing yield of 8.7% on the current share price of AU$2.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Accent Group paid out 107% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 48% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Accent Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Accent Group earnings per share are up 9.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Accent Group has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Accent Group for the upcoming dividend? Accent Group has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 48% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 107% of its income. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Accent Group today.

If you want to look further into Accent Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Accent Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

