Four Days Left Until Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's shares before the 17th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of November.

The upcoming dividend for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad is RM0.35 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of RM0.30. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Apollo Food Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Apollo Food Holdings Berhad paid out 104% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Apollo Food Holdings Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Apollo Food Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Apollo Food Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 4.8% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Apollo Food Holdings Berhad? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Apollo Food Holdings Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.