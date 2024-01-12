Four Days Left Until Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) Trades Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Asia File Corporation Bhd's shares before the 17th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.035 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.035 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Asia File Corporation Bhd has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of MYR2.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Asia File Corporation Bhd's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Asia File Corporation Bhd can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Asia File Corporation Bhd

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Asia File Corporation Bhd's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 5.3% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

KLSE:ASIAFLE Historic Dividend January 12th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Asia File Corporation Bhd's earnings per share have dropped 8.2% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Asia File Corporation Bhd's dividend payments per share have declined at 13% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Asia File Corporation Bhd for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Asia File Corporation Bhd today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Asia File Corporation Bhd is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Asia File Corporation Bhd that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.