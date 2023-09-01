Four Days Left Until Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Trades Ex-Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Computer Modelling Group's shares on or after the 6th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Computer Modelling Group has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of CA$8.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Computer Modelling Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Computer Modelling Group paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Computer Modelling Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Computer Modelling Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Computer Modelling Group has seen its dividend decline 6.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Computer Modelling Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Computer Modelling Group paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Computer Modelling Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Computer Modelling Group. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Computer Modelling Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

