Four Days Left Until General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase General Mills' shares before the 7th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.59 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, General Mills stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $76.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see General Mills paying out a modest 50% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether General Mills generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see General Mills earnings per share are up 3.7% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. General Mills has delivered 6.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy General Mills for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that General Mills is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of General Mills's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks General Mills is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for General Mills that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

