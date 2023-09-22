Four Days Left Until IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) Trades Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, IHH Healthcare Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.035 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.07 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IHH Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of MYR5.96. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether IHH Healthcare Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see IHH Healthcare Berhad paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 202% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

IHH Healthcare Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were IHH Healthcare Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, IHH Healthcare Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, IHH Healthcare Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy IHH Healthcare Berhad for the upcoming dividend? We like that IHH Healthcare Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy IHH Healthcare Berhad today.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for IHH Healthcare Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

