Four Days Left Until SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) Trades Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase SFS Group's shares before the 26th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF02.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF2.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SFS Group has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of CHF0110.40. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether SFS Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SFS Group paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that SFS Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at SFS Group, with earnings per share up 5.9% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, SFS Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Is SFS Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and SFS Group paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of SFS Group's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in SFS Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SFS Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

