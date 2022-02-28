U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.90
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.05
    -148.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,778.92
    +84.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.60
    +9.67 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.03
    +3.44 (+3.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.80
    +18.20 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.39 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3408
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2360
    -0.3240 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,967.38
    +1,753.52 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +66.39 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.04
    -46.42 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Four new leaders join Cargill's executive team, aligned to company's innovation strategy and customer priorities

·4 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new leaders are joining Cargill's executive team. They were selected for their expertise aligned to evolving customer and employee needs and their potential to drive the company's innovation and sustainability strategies around the world.

Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.)
Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.)

"The food system is constantly and quickly changing. To continue delivering innovative ideas and solutions for our customers, we must change as well. These leaders are guided by values and purpose, committed to our customers and passionate about feeding a growing population in a safe, responsible and sustainable way," said Dave MacLennan, Cargill chairman and CEO. "They all have the expertise and inclusive leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as members of our executive team."

Jennifer Hartsock joins Cargill and the company's executive team as its new Chief Information & Digital Officer (CIDO). Hartsock served as Chief Information Officer and a member of the executive leadership team at Baker Hughes. In that position, she led the merger of Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas technology systems and processes, while also co-leading the transformation of the company's shared services offerings. Hartsock is based in Minneapolis.

Hartsock succeeds Justin Kershaw, who retires as CIO after 10 years with the company. Since joining Cargill, Kershaw made great strides in changing the company's approach to technology. He led the expansion of the company's IT infrastructure, application landscape and data security and also launched Cargill's digital lab and internal digital business accelerator.

Roger Watchorn is joining the company's executive team as leader of Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chains (CASC) business, which also includes the company's Ocean Transportation and World Trading Group. He also will lead the company's corporate trading strategy. Since joining the company in 1994, Watchorn has held several leadership roles throughout Cargill, including his previous role as CASC North America group leader. Watchorn will continue to be based in Minneapolis.

Watchorn succeeds Joe Stone, who will retire after 37 years with the company. Prior to leading Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chain business, Stone was responsible for the Animal Nutrition business driving the company's global growth with the acquisitions of Provimi, EWOS and Diamond V. Stone was also the company's Chief Risk Officer and served on the Cargill Board of Directors since 2016.

Ross Hamou-Jennings is named the company's chair of Asia Pacific. Hamou-Jennings has been based in Singapore since 2002, leading the global Trade & Capital Markets (TCM) business from Asia. In this new role, Hamou-Jennings will join the executive team and oversee the company's customer-led strategy in Asia, as well as its Metals, Risk Management and TCM businesses. Hamou-Jennings will continue to be based in Singapore.

Hamou-Jennings succeeds Marcel Smits, who will retire after 9 years with the company. Smits joined Cargill in 2013 as chief financial officer and in 2018 he assumed his current responsibilities as chair of Asia Pacific and supervisor of TCM and Metals and head of Corporate Strategy and Development.

These leadership changes will be effective March 1, 2022.

Stephanie Lundquist is joining Cargill as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a member of its executive team. Lundquist spent 16 years with leading retailer and Cargill customer, Target, most recently leading the food and beverage business. She also served as Target's CHRO for three years. During this time, Lundquist developed deep experience in culture and business transformation, leadership development, and building differentiated talent strategies and programs to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. Target was consistently named a top 10 employer in the U.S. during her tenure. Lundquist will be based in Minneapolis.

Lundquist succeeds Myriam Beatove, who joined Cargill in 2009. As CHRO, Beatove led the development of Cargill's people strategy, elevating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to a business imperative and prioritizing employee engagement and wellbeing throughout the challenges of the pandemic.

This leadership change is effective April 4, 2022.

About Cargill
Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 156 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-new-leaders-join-cargills-executive-team-aligned-to-companys-innovation-strategy-and-customer-priorities-301491302.html

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Russia Retaliates to Sanctions, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling as Russian forces continued their assault and Poland warned Moscow may try to seal off part of Ukraine’s border with the European Union. The Kremlin banned airlines from 36 nations from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on Airfie

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Newmont Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The yearly results for Newmont Corporation ( NYSE:NEM ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its...

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Russian Planes Face Grounding Risk as Leasing Firms Mull Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Leasing firms are facing the challenge of recalling jetliners worth billions of dollars from Russian airlines, as sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion threaten carriers’ ability to operate rented planes. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEl

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January fo

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.