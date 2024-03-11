Four million at risk of abandoning work permanently as benefits surge

Workers Commuters Britain

Nearly four million people are at risk of abandoning work permanently amid a post-lockdown surge in benefits paid to claimants who do not have to find a job.

Policy in Practice warned there had been a “marked” post-pandemic shift in welfare that was moving people away from seeking employment, with 3.9 million now receiving out-of-work benefits without having to even look for a job – twice as many as the number of claimants who must try to find work.

Its analysis of Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data showed this was the highest since at least 2015 and up from just over three million in 2020.

The social policy and data analytics company added that this was in stark contrast with a big drop in the number of welfare claimants whose benefits are tied to work search.

The number of people with so-called “work search requirements” attached to their benefits has fallen from 2.5 million in the wake of the first lockdown in 2020 to 1.63 million last year.

In its new analysis, Policy in Practice said: “The benefits system risks moving people away from work.”

It came as a senior Bank of England official warned the surge in the number of people out of work had become a “very significant issue” for the economy.

Speaking at a Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) event, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann said there had been a “dramatic deterioration in the estimated potential supply for the United Kingdom.”

“Where does this come from? It comes from a variety of sources, principally, however, the labour force participation rate in the UK has not recovered to its pre-Covid rate. Whereas for the US and the euro area, they are above the pre-Covid labour force participation rates. So that is a very significant issue.”

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to slash the benefits bill to fund his plans to abolish national insurance for workers. The Prime Minister warned last week that the current system was not working properly.

The Government has already announced sweeping reforms to the so-called work capability assessment (WCA) that determines whether people are fit for work. However, most of the changes will only begin in the next parliament.

Deven Ghelani, director of Policy in Practice, said: “The Government is genuinely trying to shift their tone but in some respects the damage is done.”

Mr Ghelani said inadequate support for people looking for work or waiting for treatment for health conditions combined with the fear of facing sanctions had created “incentives to try to escape” the current back-to-work regime by seeking more generous benefits that do not have work conditions attached.

The report added: “People who would otherwise be treated and back at work are finding themselves pushed into economic inactivity and a reliance on disability benefits.”

Policy in Practice said welfare reforms during the 2010s spearheaded by former Chancellor George Osborne had resulted in a “steep tightening of work requirements” that forced more lone parents to look for work in particular.

This drove a sharp increase in the number of people facing work requirements from 767,000 in 2015 to 1.2 million by 2019.

The researchers at Policy in Practice added: “The post-pandemic trend is markedly different. We see an increase in the number of people not subject to work requirements.

“The pandemic led to a permanent growth in the DWP caseload too, meaning more people are now supported by the welfare system.”

It warned that the pandemic had cemented shifts in welfare that were already underway, with the rise in people exempt from looking for a job partly driven by musculoskeletal conditions associated with back and neck pain as well as a surge in the number of people claiming benefits for mental health issues.

However, the researchers said that changes to the benefits system would require careful calibration, citing changes by Mr Osborne to a legacy benefit called Employment and Support Allowance that slashed payments to claimants by £30 a week.

This probably contributed to an increase in applications to more generous benefits that pushed more people into worklessness, they said, adding: “Government changes need to avoid finding a false economy.”

The analysis comes just days after officials warned that Britain’s worklessness crisis is likely to deepen in the coming years.

The number of working age adults who are neither in work or looking for a job has climbed by 700,000 since lockdown to a decade high of 9.3 million. This includes a record 2.8 million people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness.

Last week, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s tax and spending watchdog, described this as a “worrying” trend that suggests Britain’s workforce will continue to shrink as a share of the population over the next few years.

A Government source insisted that Mr Sunak and Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, were on a “welfare reform mission”.

“It’s important to keep some perspective here: inactivity is lower today than every single year of the last Labour Government.

“Sir Keir Starmer is terrified of upsetting his party on this stuff. Just as well they have no plan at all to get people off welfare and into work.”

A DWP spokesman said its £2.5bn Back to Work Plan was aimed at helping people with long-term health conditions: “While inactivity is still lower than in 2010, we are taking the long-term decisions to help everyone who can work to do so, improving lives and growing the economy.

“Our welfare reforms will cut the number of people due to be placed in the highest tier of incapacity benefits by over 370,000 – people who will now receive personalised support back to work.”

