Four Orrville entrepreneurs, eager for new experience, bring old Jerry's Cafe back to life

Jerry’s Cafe, a 45-year-old business that is set to bring people together in Orrville’s downtown area, will thrill again with a new identity and name, Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom.

Four Orrville natives − Joel Beichler, Aaron Green, Brian Lacy and Hillary Plybon − saw an opportunity to keep one of Orrville’s iconic places running after owner Jerry Demlow decided to retire.

“We were looking for a community investment project more than profitability. It’s a project that community members can get back together,” Green said.

It’s not the first time for the four entrepreneurs to collaborate, but they are embarking for the first time in the restaurant industry, displaying a keen eagerness to immerse themselves in this novel experience.

“We are a team, we constantly bounce ideas off of each other and help each other,” Plybon said.

The team at Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom in Orrville - Aaron Green, left, Hale Green, Nicole Lacy, Brian Lacy, Joel Beichler, Amber Beichler and Hillary Plybon - are ready for Saturday's opening, which will include live music by the band Basement Bromance.

What's in a name? Plenty at Brick Street

The name Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom pays homage to Orrville's architectural past, with inspiration drawn from the brick-laden Market Street.

“We kicked around numerous names and we kept coming back to the brick street just because there’s the little portions of the brick so to fit in,” Green said.

The exterior of the building boasts a fresh and modern appearance, while the essence of its vintage charm is preserved within.

“We want to bring a little bit of history and add historic photos of around town to give it that flare,” Plybon said.

Refreshed menu includes mac and cheese and giant pretzels

Following the renovation and menu overhaul, Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom is set to retain beloved classics such as chicken wings and burgers, ensuring patrons continue to savor their favorites.

However, the refreshed menu will introduce distinctive offerings, including the tempting infusion of mac and cheese and an array of appetizers, such as the giant pretzels. Moreover, the restaurant will debut a specially crafted late-night menu available Fridays and Saturdays with a variety of local breweries.

As staffing was one of the challenges that faced Jerry’s Cafe before, Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom offers competitive salaries and flexible schedules to give people more opportunities. They already have base employees to kick off, but want to add more to have more flexibility for employees.

“We have moms that can only work lunchtime during school four days a week or two days a week and we are trying to give people opportunities,” Green said.

While the team collaboratively shoulders responsibilities, they have strategically brought on board a general manager and a kitchen manager to oversee day-to-day operations as the restaurant takes flight.

“We’ve got good people in place, an incredible general manager who will be here all the time, and we put all of our trust in him,” Plybon said.

Opening details, entertainment, hours

Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom aims to be a place where people can watch sports games, enjoy live music or celebrate after local sports events, all while indulging in the unique food on the menu.

The restaurant will kick off Saturday with live music by Basement Bromance band.

The hours of operation are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

“We want to be a place that people can depend on and come for great food and community and go along with the community events like football games, basketball games, track meets and big tournaments like the Fire in the Sky. We want people to enjoy their downtown because we think it’s special down here,” Plybon said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom opens in Orrville opening Saturday