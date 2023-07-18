Four outrageous Zillow listings in New Jersey that you need to see now

Whether it has been to look for a new home, or just simply because we're voyeuristic about how other people in New Jersey live, we can all admit: we have spent our fair share of time on Zillow.

While most of the listings are just your average run-of-the-mill surburban homes, there are always those few that stand out above the rest — usually for their grand-standing features that some of us could not even imagine having.

Here's a look at four stand-out Zillow listings in New Jersey:

450 Claremont Road, Bernardsville Boro, $13.7 million

450 Claremont Rd, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 | MLS #3848773 | Zillow

Have you ever had to take an elevator to get from your living room to your bedroom? Well, if you lived in this Bernardsville Boro home, you would definitely need to.

This 32-acre estate, built in 1886, comes with a total of 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms — found across the six floors of the main home and the carriage house out back. The home also comes with a five-car garage.

Between the library, the home gymnasium with a full-sized basketball court, the heated-in-ground pool — fully equipped with a patio, a pool house and a nearly pool-side outdoor kitchen, might I add — you'll have no problem keeping yourself entertained.

For those colder months, there are also eight separate fireplaces.

Finally, in a house of this size, who wouldn't need to control every lock, light and appliance from one central location? This home includes a full savant smart home system that can be accessed from a smartphone in a moment's notice.

191 Miller Park Road, Milford − $18 million

191 Miller Park Rd, Milford, NJ 08848 | MLS #NJHT2001808 | Zillow

This 125-acre property, known as the Windward Farm Estate, is the ultimate hosting home.

The main residence comes with three-story high ceilings, stone walls and fireplaces, custom brass and iron chandeliers, as well as a grand spiral staircase.

The home has a total of 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including an entirely secluded two-bedroom apartment.

There are also two full master suites, equipped with a library room, private terrace, a hotel-quality spa and a jacuzzi.

Between the commercial-grade appliances and custom pantry, there is a fully functional chef's kitchen on-site for all your dinner party needs.

The lower level of the home also holds a full service spa, wine cellar, movie room and a regulation squash and basketball court, among other things.

In addition to the main residence, the estate also includes two historical barns, one of which has concrete floors and has been renovated to hold major equipment, making it ready to host your regular 500-people gatherings.

258 Ellisdale Road, Chesterfield − $1.6 million

258 Ellisdale Rd, Chesterfield, NJ 08515 | MLS #NJBL2044082 | Zillow

Where else can you find a fully functional, ready-to-operate farm at a moments notice, besides New Jersey?

While this may not be the most modern location on the list, this 118-acre property is perfect for those looking to make the transition to farm life.

Built in 1710, the home itself does need a bit of TLC, but it is also filled with a historic charm that is rare to see today. The land in this area is also preserved solely for agricultural use, so you won't have to worry about commercial development disturbing the farm's serenity.

It is also already fully equipped with most of the tools necessary to run your own farm: several greenhouses, workshops, a market area and, most importantly, an already-existing variety of crops.

Land on this property is also approved for the creation of new amenities such as a winery, brewery or even a horse stable.

101 Fox Hedge Road, Saddle River − $7.5 million

101 Fox Hedge Rd, Saddle River, NJ 07458 | MLS #23006464 | Zillow

This $7.5 million Saddle River home was custom built, and it shows.

This estate includes 9 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and comes with a wine cellar and tasting room, a multi-level office and library, and even an indoor pool. But, believe it or not, these are not the most stand-out features.

The home comes with a solarium — a fancy sunroom — with a fireplace in the shape of a lion's head. This seems like a theme, with animal-print accents showing up in other areas of the house.

The most grand inclusion of all would be the in-home theater. You might ask, "Doesn't every multi-million dollar home have an in-home theater?"

Well, probably. But, this one is different. This theater was designed by the award-winning Theo Kalomirakis, who has designed in-home theaters for people like Eddie Murphy and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The entryway to this theater, known as Loews Pitkin Theater, is equipped with a grand neon sign and theater doors. Inside, you'll find nine reclined movie seats and 360 degree mood lightning for the ultimate movie marathon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Zillow in NJ: Four outrageous, don't-miss listings to see