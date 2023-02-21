U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Four New Sales Leaders Providing Sales Expertise, at a Fraction of the Cost

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® unites experienced fractional sales leaders with the proven tools and resources to help small and mid-size businesses enhance their sales performance. Our Outsourced VPs of Sales utilize their expertise to put SMBs on the path to sustained revenue growth.

Raleigh, North Carolina, Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Capitol Region and Upstate New York, New York, Charlotte, North Carolina

The following Fractional VP of Sales are looking forward to working with local businesses in these U.S. markets:

"Our fractional sales model helps small to mid-size businesses gain peace of mind, visibility and control over their sales teams and results," said Kelly Crandall, Visionary, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "For a fraction of the cost, businesses get advanced expertise with 25+ years of sales management experience to drive break through revenue growth."

About Sales Xceleration 
Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

  • Creating Your Sales Plan

  • Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

  • Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: 353985@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-new-sales-leaders-providing-sales-expertise-at-a-fraction-of-the-cost-301750794.html

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

