U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,169.00
    -94.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.25
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.29
    +0.78 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.00
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.61
    +2.65 (+11.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    -0.0060 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7800
    -0.5980 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.96
    -515.12 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.08
    -7.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.58
    -96.63 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Four Seasons Education Announces Change to American Depositary Share Ratio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FEDU

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), today announced that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares from two (2) ADSs representing one (1) ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) ordinary shares.

For Four Seasons Education's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company's underlying ordinary shares, and no ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in ADS ratio. The Company will file a post-effective amendment to its registration statement on Form F-6 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to reflect the change in the ADS ratio. The effect of the ratio change on the Company's ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") is expected to take place on or about June 21, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time).

Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in the ADS ratio is effective will be required to surrender their ADSs to the Company's depositary bank, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, for cancellation and exchange in the ratio of every twenty (20) existing ADSs for one (1) new ADS. Four Seasons Education's ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FEDU".

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

The purpose of the ADS ratio change is to increase the Company's ADS trading price to be in compliance with the NYSE's trading price requirements. As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than twenty times the ADS trading price before the change or that the Company will be able to satisfy the NYSE's trading price or other continued listing requirements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract new students and improve students' comprehensive performance, PRC regulations and policies relating to the education industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchanges, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading Shanghai-based education company dedicated to providing comprehensive educational services. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective education that can profoundly benefit students. The Company's proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars and award-winning teachers. Over the years, the quality of the Company's educational services has been demonstrated by its student outstanding performance.

For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86 (21) 6317-6678
E-mail: IR@fsesa.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-announces-change-to-american-depositary-share-ratio-301565664.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re in a radically different world’: A chief investment officer at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater says stocks will crash another 25% if Fed stays on its current course

    Bridgewater’s co–chief investment officer said the U.S. economy could slow down further.

  • Warren Buffett is using these 3 top stocks to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)Q1 2022 Earnings CallJun 09, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, ladies and gentlemen.

  • Stitch Fix, DocuSign stocks tumble after earnings misses

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick details Stitch Fix's Q3 earnings miss and its employee lay-offs, along with DocuSign's losses following its Q1 earnings miss.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Ford (F) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and […]

  • DocuSign Stock Falls Sharply After the Company Cuts Its Outlook

    Shares of the electronic signature documents firm tumble after the company cuts guidance for the fiscal year.

  • Should You Consider Buying Intel (INTC) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and […]

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Seeking High-Upside and Dividend-Yielding Stocks? JMP Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? According to JMP Securities, there just may be such a dual strategy available for investors, right now, in the form of alternat

  • Cash, Stocks Attract Billions as Investors Seek Inflation Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are putting billions of dollars into cash and stock funds as they seek protection from surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesCash saw the biggest inflows in six weeks a

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Suffers Big Losses As Key Inflation Report Looms

    The major indexes broke support Thursday, but the details are even worse for the market rally. The CPI inflation report is on tap.

  • Is GameStop (NYSE:GME) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Tech Stocks Tumble; Which Ones Are Buying Opportunities?

    The S&P 500 information and technology sector lost 20% this year through June 8, the worst showing for that period in 20 years.

  • SoFi Is Contemplating a Reverse Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shareholders will soon vote on an amendment that would give the board of directors the authority to conduct a reverse stock split.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy's second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com. Such statements expressed are expectations, beliefs, and intentions regarding the future and include, without limitation, statements with respect to our anticipated financial results, our plans, and expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization, and financing of our FuelCell technology and our business plans and strategies.

  • Netflix Stock Slides As Goldman Lowers Rating To 'Sell', Slashes Price Target

    "We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition," said Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan.

  • 3 stories driving Tesla stock today

    Tesla (TSLA) stock rolled over to finish little changed after being up all day following three separate reports that gave the stock a boost.

  • Nvidia’s 5nm Lovelace Chip Is Not the Right Reason to Worry About Nvidia Stock

    This week hasn't been a great one to own semiconductor stocks so far -- but Nvidia (NVDA) shares might turn out to be a relatively safe port in the storm. The week began on a down note when Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely cut his price target on Intel (INTC), and warned that more generally, investors should begin bracing for semiconductor stock declines on the order of anywhere from 10% to 30%. Danely didn't say outright that this prediction applies to Nvidia as well as to Intel -- but he d

  • 10 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss 10 beaten-down tech stocks to buy today for long-term gains. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Gains. Many market experts believe that beaten tech stocks have nowhere to go but up. The broad market selloff in […]