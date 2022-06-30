U.S. markets closed

Four Seasons Education Files Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

  • FEDU

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based education company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to IR@fsesa.com.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a Shanghai-based company dedicated to offering diversified smart learning solutions and comprehensive enrichment activities in China. The Company's vision is to maximize a learner's potential by providing access to an engaging learning experience empowered by our technology and content capabilities. The Company has crafted a wide variety of learning products and services to address learners and customers' evolving needs in well-rounded development. The Company also offers learning technology and content solutions to educational institutions.

For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86-21-6317 6678 
E-mail: IR@fsesa.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677 
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-files-fiscal-year-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301579197.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

