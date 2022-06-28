U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Four Seasons and Vanzhong Group Announce Luxury Hotel in Xi'an

·4 min read

Set to open in 2026, the 250-room hotel will be an exceptional resort-style retreat located in one of China's most dynamic and historically rich destinations.

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and esteemed Chinese development firm, Spring Garden Company Limited, a subsidiary of Vanzhong Group, announce plans for the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an.

"Xi'an is a dynamic destination known for its history, culture and incredible growth grounded in the city's flourishing tourism and technology sectors," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are thrilled to continue expanding Four Seasons footprint in China alongside our partners at Vanzhong Group. This exceptional new hotel will offer guests a luxury respite in the bustling city of Xi'an that effortlessly meets the needs of today's business and leisure travellers."

Once a former imperial capital of China and start of the ancient Silk Road, the rich history and culture of Xi'an can now be seen through its UNESCO World Heritage-protected temples, pagodas and relics. As one of China's most industrialized cities and now dubbed the "Digital Silk Road" as a result, Xi'an's impressive plans for growth can be attributed to the concentrated focus on specialized technology by the extensive list of domestic and Fortune 500 companies that have established operations in the city.

"A resort-style hotel set within a thriving city-centre will be the first of its kind for Xi'an and its visitors," says Wuliang Li, Chairman, Vanzhong Group. "In a city with such a rich history and leading commerce ecosystem, welcoming Four Seasons and their curated luxury hospitality offering to Xi'an will serve to further ignite the bright future that lies ahead."

About Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an

Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an has an anticipated opening date in 2026. Distinguished by an expansive landscape within an otherwise high-rise and bustling metropolitan setting, the new-build Hotel will feature 250 luxurious guestrooms and suites as part of a mixed-use development project.

Local guests and international travellers alike will enjoy a collection of fine dining options that include two restaurants, a lobby bar and a rooftop bar overlooking Muta Temple Relics Park. Several private dining rooms, two ballrooms as well as flexible meeting and event spaces will be available to suit the needs of gatherings big and small.

For those looking to refresh and relax, the Hotel will feature a well-appointed spa, salon, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as open-air space dedicated to exercise and Tai chi. Younger guests can explore and play in the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program.

An abundance of historic exploration awaits the millions of travellers visiting Xi'an each year. Future Four Seasons guests will be able to immerse themselves in the city's well-preserved imperial museums, the majestic ancient city wall and renowned Terracotta Warriors Museum. Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an will be adjacent to Muta Temple Relics Park which is celebrated for the famous Muta Temple that once occupied the land (603 A.D.) during the prosperous Sui and Tang Dynasties. Tang Dynasty Wall Relics Park is also a short walk from the Hotel where preserved relics proudly celebrate Tang culture, poems, music and calligraphy throughout.

Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an will be located approximately 45 minutes by car from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport where there are flights from countless international and domestic destinations. The Hotel will also be accessible via high-speed rail and train for those travelling from destinations within China.

Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an will join a growing collection of Four Seasons properties in China which currently include Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou At West Lake, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Macao Cotai Strip, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin and the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Dalian.

For more images, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 124 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Vanzhong Group

Founded in 2008, Vanzhong Group is dedicated to the pursuit of product excellence and leading trends in design. Today, Vanzhong Group has established a collection of businesses that include Vanzhong education, luxury hotels, commercial business that comprehensively integrates diversified formats such as the arts and ecological parks to created elevated environments.

Contact:
fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-and-vanzhong-group-announce-luxury-hotel-in-xian-301576179.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c6041.html

