Four things to know about the 2024 Small Business Expo

The first business expo will be held at the Gastonia Conference Center.

The Gaston Business Association is planning its first small business expo.

May 1 is in the middle of Small Business Week, and organizers wanted to showcase businesses that make up the communities in Gaston County.

"This expo was inspired by the increasing demand from our investors who wanted to get out into the community more," the organization said in an email.

Here are four key things to know about the event:

1. When and where

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. with a reception to follow at 7 p.m. on May 1, at the Gastonia Conference Center.

It is free to attend, but vendors will be charged depending on their membership status with the GBA. It is $50 to set up a booth for current investors/members and $250 for non-investors/members.

There are a handful of spots left.

2. Businesses should expect

Networking: Businesses will have a networking platform where they can connect with other entrepreneurs, potential clients, suppliers and partners.

Exposure: Exhibiting at a small business expo provides businesses with exposure to a targeted audience interested in products or services within their industry.

Lead Generation: By participating as an exhibitor, businesses can generate leads and capture contact information of potential customers interested in their offerings.

Community Engagement: Small business expos serve as a platform for businesses to engage with the local community and build relationships with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

3. Attendees should expect

Networking opportunities and community engagement

Exhibition booths showcasing products, services and solutions from various industries relevant to small businesses

Expert advice, consultations and one-on-one meetings with industry professionals, business advisors, and consultants

4. How to register

There are two kinds of registration, one for vendors and another for those who wish to attend. Find both at gastonbusiness.com.

